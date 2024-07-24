Castanon's 3-Run Homer Propels Missions Past RockHounds

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night. The Missions ended their five-game losing skid with a 6-2 victory at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Marcos Castanon hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to make it a 4-1 game. A two-run single from Brandon Valenzuela provided the remaining run support.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Bowman started the frame with a base hit. Bowman was forced out during the next at-bat with Jack Winkler reaching first base. After striking out the next batter, Snelling walked Daniel Susac. He struck out Brennan Milone to end the inning.

James Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. After two scoreless innings, the Missions plated a run on two hits in the third inning. Ray-Patrick Didder doubled to start the frame. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Michael De La Cruz. Robert Perez Jr. drove him in with a double to right field. San Antonio took an early 1-0 lead.

Midland tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Leading off the frame, Bowman homered to right field. His 10th long ball of the season made it a 1-1 game. The RockHounds later loaded the bases with no outs in the inning. Snelling stopped the bleeding with a double play and a strikeout.

San Antonio regained the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Cole Cummings walked and Robbie Tenerowicz singled. Marcos Castanon hit a line drive over the right field fence for a three-run home run. His eighth long ball of the season made it a 4-1 lead for the Missions.

Snelling was relieved of his duties after the third inning. The southpaw allowed a run on five hits. Along the way, he walked three while striking out four batters. Raul Brito took over on the mound in the fourth inning.

Midland chipped away with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Again, leading off the frame, Bowman homered to right field. His second home run of the night made it a 4-2 lead for the Missions.

The Missions extended their lead with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Shohei Tomioka, De La Cruz hit a ground-rule double to start the frame. Perez Jr. drew a walk to put two runners on base. Reyes advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. After retiring the next batter, Tomioka allowed a two-RBI single to Brandon Valenzuela. San Antonio improved their lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn took the mound for the Missions. Jordan Groshans began the frame with a base hit. Bowman reached base on a fielder's choice with Groshans forced out at second base. Winkler singled to put two runners on the corners. Routzahn struck out Henry Bolte for the second out. Daniel Susac flew out to center field to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 13-9, 44-46 on the season

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR

James Gonzalez (RockHounds starter): L, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #45 MLB): ND, 3.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 28th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, July 26th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 25th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2 RBI, K

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 1-4, 2 K

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 2-4, BB, SB

Henry Bolte (#10 A's prospect): 1-4, 2B, BB, 3 K

Jack Perkins (#14 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 28th

Gunnar Hoglund (#16 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 25th

Cooper Bowman (#17 A's prospect): 3-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, GIDP

Ryan Cusick (#19 A's prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 K

Tyler Baum (#21 A's prospect): DNP

Brennan Milone (#22 A's prospect): 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

Brayan Buelvas (#29 A's prospect): 1-4, SB, 3 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, July 25th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (3-5, 4.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Gunnar Hoglund (9-4, 3.01) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

