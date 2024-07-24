2025 Schedule Announced

July 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions baseball Club announced their schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday. For the first time since 2016, the Missions will start the season at home. They will host a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from Friday, April 4th to Sunday, April 6th.

The 2025 season will consist of 138 games with the Missions hosting 69 of those games. Most of the series in 2025 will take place between Tuesday and Sunday. San Antonio will play two three-game series taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Aside from the opening weekend, the other three-game series will be July 18th through July 20th.

San Antonio is scheduled to play the other nine teams in the Texas League in 2025. Seven of those nine teams will travel to Nelson Wolff Stadium next season. Only the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) and Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers affiliate) will not visit the Alamo City.

The Missions are scheduled to play their south division opponents 24 times each in 2025. The Sod Poodles will come to San Antonio three times with the Missions heading to Hodgetown twice. The Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) and Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) will both have two trips to San Antonio. The Missions will visit Corpus Christi and Midland two different times.

As for the north division, San Antonio is scheduled to play the Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals affiliate) and Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) 12 times each next season. The Missions will host the Cardinals from August 5th to August 10th. The Wind Surge will come to town from May 20th to May 25th.

During the 2025 season, Sunday home games will be day games from April 6th through May 25th. The Missions will host Education Day on Wednesday, May 7th with a daytime start.

San Antonio will be on the road for July 4th while playing the Corpus Christi Hooks. Thursday, July 3rd will serve as the Independence Day Celebration at Wolff Stadium. The official game times and promotional schedule will be announced at later dates.

The 2025 regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 14th. The Missions will be on the road against the Springfield Cardinals for the final series of the season. The final homestand of 2025 will be September 2nd through September 7th against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Fans can inquire about season ticket prices for the 2025 season by calling 210-675-7275. Reservations and payment for 2025 group outings are also available.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.