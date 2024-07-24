Wichita Comeback Thwarted by Amarillo's Four-Run Eighth in Second Straight Loss

July 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 7-4 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. While the visitors were held to just two hits over the first seven innings, they would take the lead on a rally in the top of the eighth before the Sod Poodles found four more runs in the bottom of the frame along the way to an eventual victory.

Amarillo struck first on a run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the third, then Jancarlos Cintron pulled his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, on a laser over the wall in left field in the home half of the fifth for a 3-0 lead. An inning later, Ivan Melendez nearly found the right field berm for his 19th home run of the year, but Carson McCusker reached out and robbed him of that for the second out.

After Tanner Schobel opened the top of the eighth on a single up the middle and Ben Ross worked a walk, Luke Keaschall tagged a three-run round-tripper, his fifth with the Wind Surge, to left to tie the game at 3-3. The blast improved Keaschall's hitting streak to nine games.

Back-to-back singles started the last of the eighth for the Soddies before a sac bunt pushed both runners into scoring position; the following batter reached on an intentional walk. All three eventually scored on an infield error and a two-RBI base hit the other way to right by Kevin Graham. A fourth run came across on a wild pitch, and Wichita found themselves behind by four runs down to their final three outs.

While Jeferson Morales and McCusker reached base on an error and a single to start the ninth, the Wind Surge would not get either man across, and the game ended with a swinging strikeout against Amarillo's closer Mitchell Stumpo.

Cody Laweryson falls to 1-2 on the season after receiving the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks against one strikeout in one and one-third innings pitched.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN tomorrow, Thursday, July 25, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

