Win Streak Halted

July 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals ended the Arkansas Travelers five game winning streak with a 10-1 decision on Wednesday night. A five-run fifth inning and a seventh inning grand slam were the offensive highlights for the Naturals. The Travs were limited to only four hits on the night. Northwest Arkansas starter Tyson Guerrero earned the win with six shutout innings of work while Arkansas starter Brandyn Garcia took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs loaded the bases in the fourth on two walks and a hit by pitch but could not capitalize.

* A hit by pitch and bunt single on the first two pitches of the fifth inning got the Naturals big frame rolling. Three of the five runs in that inning scored with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Kaden Plocovich: 1-4, 3B

* SS Brock Rodden: 1-3, HBP

News and Notes

* Ben Williamson extended his hitting streak to 10 with an eighth inning single. It was the second game in a row he extended the streak in his final at-bat.

* Harry Ford made his second start of the season in left field while Polcovich played right field for the first time and Rodden made his debut at shortstop.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

