Wichita Bats Around Late in Loud Series Opening Win over Springfield

April 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge took a decisive 12-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. In the series opener, the Wind Surge came from behind to produce their highest winning margin of the season.

The Wichita and Springfield starters, Ricky Castro and Brycen Mautz, worked through both opposing lineups in scoreless fashion. In the top of the fourth, Springfield strung together a pair of doubles, with Jeremy Rivas just keeping it fair to bring around Nathan Church for the game's first run.

Kala'i Rosario tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run, his third of the season, onto the left field berm. Aaron Sabato smacked one out to the wall to the left of the batter's eye for a two-run double two innings later.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Wind Surge exploded for nine more runs, the latter four on a pinch-hit Grand Slam by Jorel Ortega. The final score was 12-1, Wichita.

Mike Paredes earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the season after three innings of one-hit baseball with a walk and a strikeout out of the bullpen.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before today's game, Christian MacLeod got reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and rejoined the team from his rehab assignment at Single-A Fort Myers.

Kala'i Rosario is now one home run (3) behind Kyler Fedko (4) for the Wind Surge team lead.

Jorel Ortega's pinch-hit Grand Slam was the first pinch-hit Grand Slam in Wichita Wind Surge franchise history. It was also the third Grand Slam of the season, tying the number the Wind Surge hit throughout all of 2024.

The 12 runs are the most that Wichita has scored in a game this season (10, April 6, 2025, Game 2 @ Springfield. All 12 runs were unanswered.

In home series openers, the Wind Surge are now 2-0 so far in 2025.

Wichita continues the series against the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday, April 23, at 11:05 AM on Education Day. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

