Mieses Homers in the Ninth, RoughRiders Sink Hooks 3-2
April 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Luis Mieses homered in the top of the ninth inning to guide the Frisco RoughRiders to a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night from Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi (4-12) drew first blood in the top of the third when Colin Barber hit a sacrifice fly to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead.
Frisco (11-5) then answered with two runs in the top of the third. Alejandro Osuna scored on a wild pitch, then Abimelec Ortiz blooped an RBI single to right, putting the Riders in front 2-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Corpus Christi's Ryan Wrobleski rolled an RBI infield single to tie the game. Mieses' ninth inning smash, his third of the season, gave the Riders a 3-2 lead.
Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Frisco reliever Avery Weems struck out the side and retired the Hooks in order to record his first save of the season.
Skylar Hales (1-1) earned the victory by tossing a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning. Hooks reliever Michael Knorr (0-1) took the loss after allowing Mieses' home run.
Frisco starter Ryan Lobus picked up the no-decision, striking out three across two hitless innings. Corpus Christi starter Joey Mancini allowed two runs on five innings of work.
Notes to Know:
-Mieses is now tied for the team lead in home runs (three) with Josh Hatcher and Cooper Johnson.
-Sebastian Walcott extended his hit streak to nine games.
-Aaron Zavala has drawn a walk in 11-straight games and leads the Texas League with 16 base on balls.
The Hooks and RoughRiders clash for game two on Wednesday, April 23rd at 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field. Riders LHP Kohl Drake (0-1, 4.50) takes the ball against Hooks RHP Alex Santos II (0-0, 9.00).
Tune into the game on the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by clicking the link here.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
