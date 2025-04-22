Shutout Stretches Win Streak to 5

April 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Four Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined to blank the Midland RockHounds, 2-0 in a series opening victory on Tuesday at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. Despite getting out hit, the Travs scored the game's only two runs with single tallies in the first and fourth innings. Both runs were set up by hit by pitches and aided by stolen bases. Danny Wirchansky worked the first five innings and struck out five to earn the win. Matt Cronin (2 IP), Taylor Floyd (IP) and Brandyn Garcia (IP) carried it to the finish line.

Moments That Mattered

* Victor Labrada stole second and went to third on a throwing error and then scored on a ground out from Hogan Windish putting the Travs up a run in the first.

* Midland got a leadoff single in the eighth but Taylor Floyd induced a double play ball to cool the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K

* LHP Matt Cronin: 2 IP, H, 2 K

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: Sv, IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* It is the third shutout of the season for the Travs pitching staff.

* Garcia is the first Trav to rack up multiple saves this year.

* Bill Knight had his hitting streak snapped at eight games.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Dylan File (1-1, 6.19) starting for Arkansas against LHP James Gonzalez (1-0, 3.86). It is a Dog Day at the ballpark. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

