Homestand Highlights: Sod Poodles Host San Antonio Missions

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) for the upcoming home series. The Sod Poodles are coming off their first six-game road trip where they battled the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers). Their pair of wins were highlighted by starting pitching from Spencer Giesting and Roman Aneglo, while Caleb Roberts and Kristian Robinson had strong weeks at the plate. The Missions come to town for their second matchup of the season with Amarillo, having played them on Opening Weekend.

The homestand kicks off with Amarillo's Copa de la Diversión celebration where the Sod Poodles will don their new Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms. The night will also feature the first Taco Tuesday promotion of the year. In addition to the Pointy Boots, The Sod Poodles will don three different specialty or alternate jerseys throughout the weekend. On Friday night, the dynastic Oatly Malmo Oat Milkers will take the field, followed by Bark-in-the-Park night where specialty Scooby-Doo jerseys will be worn by the home squad. Capping the weekend of unique spins on the uniform combinations will feature the first Yellow City Pigweeds game where the new uniform set for the new alternate identity will make its debut. Fans can match with the team by taking home a replica Pigweeds jersey as the giveaway item to the first 1,500 fans on Sunday afternoon.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, April 22 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Copa de la Diversión celebration -

New Pointy Boots de Amarillo jersey reveal -

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford -

Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands -

Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group -

All kids 12 and under can run the bases following the conclusion of the game, beginning on the first base side. -

BOGO on select COPA hats -

First Pitch - Ford -

Marketing Tables - Ford -

Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.. -

Nation Anthem - Sabrina Perez -

First Pitch - Fast Restorations -

Marketing Table - Fast Restorations -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 24 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas! -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - The Martial Arts Athletic Center -

First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools -

Ceremonial First Pitches - The Martial Arts Athletic Center -

First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools -

National Anthem - Robyn Rose -

Marketing Tables - Texas Blue Lake Pools and The Martial Arts Athletic Center -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 25 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Oatly Malmo Oat Milkers Theme Night -

Specialty jerseys -

Friday Night Fireworks -

Theme - Michael Jackson -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hereford -

On-field pregame performance by the Belmar Hula Hoop Team -

Ceremonial First Pitches - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hereford -

Marketing Tables - Monarch Investments, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hereford, Express Employment Professionals -

National Anthem - Tia Van Ryn -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 26 - 7:05 p.m.

-

Scooby-Doo Night -

Ruh-roh! Shaggy, where did the Sod Poodles go? Presented by Buckner International -

Specialty Jersey -

Jersey Auction -

Bark in the Park presented by Woof Gang Bakery -

Bring your fur-babbies out to the ballpark! -

All dogs will need a pooch pass that is good for one fan and one dog to enjoy the game on the Berm. -

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - El Tropico Perryton -

On-field pregame performance by BC Majorettes -

Ceremonial First Pitches - El Tropico Perryton -

First Pitch - Woof Gang Bakery -

National Anthem - Jerriann Mucino -

Launch-A-Ball - TCY Youth Football -

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 - 1:05 p.m.

-

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Yellow City Pigweeds -

New alternate identity with new uniforms donned by the Amarillo club for the first time! -

Select concession stands will offer specialty food items for fans to enjoy! -

Giveaway Item - Yellow City Pigweeds Replica Jersey Presented by Bell -

First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket. -

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders. -

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Panhandle FCA -

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game! -

First Pitch - Bell -

Ceremonial First Pitches - Panhandle FCA -

National Anthem - Jason Ford -

Marketing Table(s) - Bell, Sweet by Cara Linn, Panhandle FCA -

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

