Wichita Fizzle Out In Extra Innings Against San Antonio

May 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Riverfront Stadium against the San Antonio Missions. Wichita's fifth consecutive loss also comes with a one-run deficit. The team has lost the last three games by one run and have a league-leading 10 one-run losses.

Noah Cardenas grounded a two-RBI double down the third base line into the corner to score Emmanuel Rodriguez and Tanner Schobel in the bottom of the first. The knock marked 20 consecutive games that Cardenas has reached base for the Wind Surge.

The Missions put runners on the corners after a catcher's interference call against Wichita in the top of the fourth. Robbie Tenerowicz lined a surefire single to center against Wind Surge pitcher Zebby Matthews; then the ball bounced past Rodriguez. Both runners crossed home plate and pushed the game to a 2-2 tie while Tenerowicz moved up a station. The frame ended when the following batter struck out swinging.

Tanner Schobel responded for Wichita by bringing home Kyler Fedko from third on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. The Wind Surge middle infielder has tallied an RBI in both games of the series so far.

San Antonio loaded the bases on a trio of free passes in the top of the ninth, later tying the game again when Ripken Reyes worked a bases-loaded walk against Jared Solomon. Wichita got a baserunner in the bottom half of the inning on a Fedko single, but the game proceeded to extras.

Cole Cummings singled to shallow left-center to put the Missions ahead 4-3 in the top of the tenth. After Kala'i Rosario singled back to the pitcher in the last of the tenth, the Wind Surge had runners on the corners before San Antonio put together a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Regi Grace received his first loss of the season, giving up an unearned run on a hit in the top of the tenth.

