Hooks Hang 10-Spot in Comeback Win

May 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Pascanel Ferreras and Ryan Wrobleski both blasted three run-home runs to fuel a 10-run sixth inning as the Hooks came back to beat Arkansas, 13-10, in Tuesday's series opener at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi trailed, 6-1, before sending 13 men to bat in the sixth. Tommy Sacco Jr. , celebrating his 25th birthday, cashed in on a bases-chance to start the rally, rolling a two-run single into right field. Ferreras was next and tied the game, connecting on a 386-foot rocket to left. Two batters later, Jordan Brewer blistered an RBI triple into right-center for a 7-6 lead. Colin Barber plated Brewer for the eighth run while Wrobleski capped the barrage with his first Double-A dinger.

The Hooks got more in the seventh on a two-out, two-run double into right-center by Kenedy Corona.

Walker Brockhouse kept the Travs off the board in the seventh, but a lead-off home run in the eighth made it a 13-7 contest.

Arkansas rallied for three in the ninth, with two markers coming home on an error. With the tying run at the plate, Drew Strotman retired back-to-back hitters, including a strikeout to end the game.

