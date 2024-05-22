Hooks Take Batting Practice on Lady Lex Saturday at 11 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI - Watch the Hooks take batting practice off the flight deck of the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, May 25, beginning at 11 AM. Lady Lex price of admission applies.

Fans who present a Hooks ticket stub from May 24-26 will receive a $3 discount at The LEX. Likewise, those who visit the Lexington Museum May 24-26 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box Office for a $3 discount to any Memorial Day Weekend game.

This weekend, for a sixth consecutive season, the Hooks are defending Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in honor of the USS Lexington CV-16. Commissioned by the United States Navy in 1943, Lady Lex served the Fifth Fleet during World War II. The famed Essex Class carrier was engaged in nearly every operation in the Pacific Theater and toiled for 21 months in combat. The Japanese reported the Lexington sunk no less than four times, earning her the nickname "The Blue Ghost."

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, begins Friday, May 24 with an H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle, as over $5,000 in gift cards will be raffled off throughout the evening. Must be present to win. Following the game, enjoy Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

The first 2,000 through the turnstiles Saturday receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 2, presented by CITGO. For the 6:35 PM start on Sunday the 26th, the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under take home a Hooks Clear Backpack from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. And top off the holiday with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

This is the fifth year the Double-A Astros will take BP from the flight deck of the USS Lexington. Local military members headlined the event in 2021.

