Three Fireworks Shows Highlight Home Stand at ONEOK Field

May 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers will open a seven-game home stand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) with a special Memorial Day game and Fireworks Show on Monday, May 27. Following an off day on Tuesday, the Drillers and Naturals will play for five straight days, May 29-June 2 with a doubleheader scheduled for Friday, May 31.

The series opener on Memorial Day will have a special starting time of 6:30 p.m. The Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday games will all begin at 7:00 p.m. For the doubleheader on Friday, game one will begin at 5:00 p.m. and game two will start 30 minutes after its conclusion. The series finale on Sunday, June 2 will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the Fireworks on May 27, Fireworks Shows are also planned for after the doubleheader on Friday, May 31 and after the game on Saturday, June 1.

Other promotions in the home stand will include Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws on Wednesday, May 28 and Triple Play Thursday on May 29 with drink specials, a Drillers Camo Flag giveaway and an appearance by the King Cabbage Brass Band.

The finale on Sunday afternoon, June 2, will be highlighted by a Drillers Sunglasses giveaway as well as a Kids Clinic and Kids Eat Free.

It will be the third series of the season between the two teams, and the Drillers have won both of the first two series. Tulsa swept a season-opening, three-game set at Northwest Arkansas and won three of five games in a series that was played at ONEOK Field April 23-28. Overall, the Drillers have won six of the nine games between the two teams this season.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 27, May 29-June 2 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Monday, May 27 First Pitch at 6:30 PM / Gates Open at 5:30 PM

MEMORIAL DAY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

We begin the home stand by celebrating Memorial Day with one of our biggest Fireworks Shows of the year presented by QuikTrip, 2 News Oklahoma and K95.5! To begin the night, we will have a Happy Half Hour from 5:30-6:00 p.m. where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and $5.99 High Noon vodka cans at all stadium bars.

Wednesday, May 29 First Pitch at 6:00 PM / Gates Open at 7:00 PM

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

After an off day on Tuesday, we return to action with the first Bark in the Park of 2024! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Bark in the Park is made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

WILLIAMS MAKE-A-DIFFERENCE WEDNESDAY

The Drillers have partnered with Williams to help provide tickets and meals for 501 (c) (3) organizations at each Wednesday night game this season. In addition, PSO has help to donate an additional 1,000 tickets for this game.

To learn more about the program or to register for tickets, please reach out to Community Relations Director Taylor Levacy, at [email protected].

Thursday, May 30 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

The home stand continues with another Triple Play Thursday presented by Eagle Ops, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz! Each Thursday fans can enjoy $3 16-ounce domestic beers, $4 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 Bud and Bud Light, $4 Michelob Ultras as well as Celsius Energy Drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands, the Busch Scoreboard Bar and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands.

DRILLERS CAMOUFLAGE FLAG GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Camouflage Flag courtesy of Eagle Ops.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Every current or former military member who shows their Military ID at the ONEOK Field ticket office will receive two free tickets in the Field Reserved section on the third base side of the stadium courtesy of Eagle Ops.

LIVE MUSIC FROM THE KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND

The renowned King Cabbage Brass Band will be on hand to perform and entertain fans before and during the game courtesy of Celsius Energy Drink.

Friday, May 31 First Pitch at 5:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 4:30 p.m. - DOUBLEHEADER

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Come get two games for the price of one with our Friday night doubleheader! The Drillers will play two seven-inning games and any fans with a ticket for May 31 will be admitted to both games. It is also Friday Night Fireworks at ONEOK Field and we will light up the downtown skies at the conclusion of the second game.

The festivities this night will begin with Happy Hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and $5.99 High Noon vodka cans at all stadium bars.

Friday Night Fireworks is made possible by the Muscogee Nation, News On 6, Big Country 99.5 and The Blitz 1170 AM.

MUSCOGEE NATION NIGHT

During game two, the Drillers will be wearing special Muscogee Nation jerseys that highlight the tribe's heritage. Fans can purchase these game-worn, autographed jerseys in a silent auction that will take place during the game at a table located on the concourse behind home plate. The auction will begin during game one and will close with the first pitch of the fifth inning of game two. All proceeds will benefit the Muscogee Nation scholarship fund. Other Muscogee Nation Night activities will take place between the two games.

Saturday, June 1 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

It's Saturday so that means it is a Grand Slam Saturday at ONEOK Field and this one will feature the second of consecutive Fireworks Shows courtesy of Hard Rock Casino, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. To get the night started, fans can enjoy a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS

We have another Drillers BeerFest this Saturday presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a new, commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside The Discount Garage Door Backyard along the third base concourse from 5-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

The home stand concludes with a FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS SUNGLASSES GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a pair of Drillers Sunglasses, courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

YOUTH BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the Youth Baseball Skills Clinic. The Tulsa World First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers. All other gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

LOU GEHRIG DAY

This Sunday, teams across Major League and Minor League Baseball will celebrate the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig to help raise awareness about ALS. ALS was the disease that took the life of the New York Yankees great, and since then has commonly been referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR SERIES

Following the Drillers game, fans will want to stick around and watch local high school seniors wear their school uniform one last time as they compete in a North vs. South all-star game.

