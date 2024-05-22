Tulsa Takes Two from Cardinals on Wednesday Night

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (23-18) lost both ends of a doubleheader against the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night. Game one was a 7-1 final with game two finishing 5-3.

Game 1 Decisions:

W: Yon Castro (1-1)

L: Max Rajcic (4-4)

Game 2 Decisions:

W: Ronan Kopp (2-0)

L: Edwin Nuñez (0-3)

S: Jack Little (4)

Notables:

Springfield scored just once in game one. It's their fewest runs scored in a game since losing 1-0 on May 9 in Northwest Arkansas. That also was a doubleheader (game two).

In game two, Edwin Nuñez matched a career-high with seven strikeouts, something he hasn't done since 2021 with Palm Beach.

Nathan Church drove in all three runs in game two for Springfield, including his sixth home run of the year (continuing a career-high).

Ryan Shreve tossed 1.1 innings of relief in game two. He has pitched in three of the last five Cardinals games.

In game two, Benito Garcia pitched the bottom of the sixth for Springfield. This marked his Texas League debut.

On Deck:

Thursday, May 23, 7:05 PM: Springfield Cashew Chickens Night, Thirsty Thursday. Enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages all game long (Fans 21+). The Cardinals take the field as the Springfield Cashew Chickens, celebrating our community's signature dish with Cashew Chicken available during the game.

Probable pitching matchup: RHP Jared Karros (0-0, 14.73) vs RHP Ian Bedell (1-1, 5.70)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV

