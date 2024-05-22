Travs Take 10 Inning Thriller

Corpus Christi, TX - Cole Young hit a game-tying home run with two out in the top of the ninth inning and the Arkansas Travelers went on to beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The Travs rebounded for the win after seeing a three-run lead disappear in the back half of the game. Troy Taylor closed out the game with a scoreless bottom of the 10th. Hogan Windish drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th on a sacrifice fly and Grant Witherspoon added a two out RBI hit. Blas Castano worked five innings of one-run ball on just 64 pitches.

Moments That Mattered

* Corpus Christi took the lead in the eighth on an RBI hit from Jacob Melton following a triple by Pascanel Ferreras.

* Pinch-runner Jared Oliva stole third base with one out in the 10th setting the stage for the sac fly from Windish. Tyler Locklear also took second on the fly out setting him up to score the insurance run with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Blas Castano: 5 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas is now 5-1 in extra inning game this season including 3-0 on the road.

* The Travs stole a season high four bases.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night. RHP Logan Evans (3-2, 1.60) makes the start against RHP Jake Bloss (1-0, 1.06). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

