Riders Add NexCourt Fan Zone Attraction

May 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have announced the addition of the NexCourt Fan Zone as an exciting new attraction at Riders Field.

"It's an honor to be partnering with such a fantastic organization like the Frisco RoughRiders and introduce our Sport Court to Riders Field," said Mark Kundysek, Founder, President and Co-Owner of NexCourt. "The spirit of the RoughRiders aligns with our commitment to creating fun and safe environments for everyone, and we're excited for fans to enjoy it for themselves."

The sports court, located between the RoughRiders Administrative Office and Bull Moose Saloon, will allow fans to play pickleball, basketball, badminton and other court sports. The court will be an added feature to the RoughRiders Kids Zone, costing just $5 for unlimited play through the 7th inning.

"We are always trying to innovate our ballpark and make it more attractive for families to come and enjoy themselves. I have no doubt this will be a fan favorite for years to come" said Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager.

The RoughRiders are home all weekend with appearances from Bowling for Soup, Napoleon Dynamite's Efren Ramirez and 2004 themes from May 24-26. Highlighting the weekend is a guest bartending appearance from Troy Aikman on May 24th, promoting his beer, EIGHT.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

