Wednesday's Game Between Frisco and Midland Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Wednesday's game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Midland RockHounds has been postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the Riders will play two seven-inning games against the RockHounds. Game 2 will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The biggest party in North Texas returns on Thursday! Fans 21+ can purchase a Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River ticket for just $25 and enjoy $2 Twisted Tea, $2 Truly and $2 Miller Lite cans from 6-8 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday will feature half-price Miller Lite, Truly and Big Stick Blonde starting at 4:30 p.m and will run through the 5th inning of Game 2.

Fans can bring their ticket from Wednesday's game to the box office during normal business hours and exchange it for a ticket to any 2024 RoughRiders game. An email will be sent out with further details to all fans who had tickets for Wednesday's game.Ticket exchanges are based on availability and can be made over the phone or at the ballpark ticket office.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Athletics affiliated Midland RockHounds at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (2-2, 5.08) in Game 1 of the doubleheader and Ben Anderson (2-2, 3.48) in Game 2.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.