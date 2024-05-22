Travs Force Extras to Even Series

CORPUS CHRISTI - Arkansas plated two runs in the 10th inning Wednesday night, edging Corpus Christi, 6-4, to level the two-game set at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, trailed 3-0 before Colin Barber belted a two-out solo home run that traveled 361 feet into the pool beyond the right field fence in the fourth.

Pascanel Ferreras cut it to a 3-2 contest by homering for the second time in as many nights, a prodigious poke that struck high off the foul pole in left field.

With his third Double-A blast, sixth on the season, Ferreras is hitting .348 with seven extra-base hits, eight RBIs, and nine walks in 13 games with the Hooks.

Kenedy Corona managed to tie the game single-handedly in the seventh. Corona was hit by a pitch, stole second and then third before coming home via a balk.

With the game level at 3 in the eighth, Ferreras cracked a triple into the right field corner. Jacob Melton immediately cashed in with an RBI single into right.

Corpus Christi's bullpen permitted only two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Alejandro Torres worked two scoreless innings, holding Arkansas to a pair of baserunners.

Cesar Gomez stranded the bases loaded in the seventh and worked a 1-2-3 eighth before running into trouble in the ninth. Working with a one-run edge, Gomez recorded the first two outs quickly, but Cole Young got ahead 2-1 in the count and lifted an opposite field homer into the Hooks bullpen in left to force extras.

