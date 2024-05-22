Billy Corcoran's Excellent Outing Propels Amarillo to Victory

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - Amarillo rode a superb outing from Billy Corcoran to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Wednesday night. The Sod Poodles won 3-1 with all three of their runs coming from a fourth inning, a three-run home run from Jesus Valdez.

The Sod Poodles had a tough matchup as they faced off against Eric Cerantola, who entered the game with a 1.23 ERA. Amarillo started slow on offense, with A.J. Vukovich being the only baserunner in the first inning after reaching on a two-out error by the shortstop. Although there were no hits, the Soddies forced Cerantola to throw over 20 pitches. Working counts and inflating the pitch count became a theme for the Soddies. In the second, Roberts led off with a walk and promptly stole second on the next pitch, his fourth of the season. Roberts got to third with just one out but was stranded after a pair of strikeouts.

Corcoran had a fantastic start to the game. He put a zero on the board on just seven pitches in the bottom of the first and promptly got through his next three batters to make it six straight sent back in order.

Tim Tawa showed patience as he earned a leadoff walk to start the third but was erased trying to steal second base a couple of batters later. That came back to hurt the Soddies as Vukovich doubled into the right-center field gap a couple of pitches later. Ivan Melendez popped up and wasn't able to plate the first run of the game.

Peyton Wilson was the first Natural to reach base as he led off the bottom of the third inning with a ground-rule double. Corcoran continued to pound the strike zone and retired the next three hitters to keep the game scoreless.

J.J. D'Orazio and Wilderd Patino flared a pair of singles into the outfield to start the fourth as momentum began to shift with one out for the Sod Poodles. Jesus Valdez chose a great time to smack his first home run of the season as he sent a ball over the left field wall for a two-out, three-run home run to break the scoreless tie. This proved to be Cerantola's last inning of work, as Amarillo continued to work counts and rack up his pitch count. Corcoran continued his fearless ways as he attacked the Natural's lineup for another scoreless inning.

The Soddies were greeted by a new arm in the top of the fifth. Caleb Wallace quickly set the Soddies down in order in his lone inning of labor. Corcoran returned the favor in the bottom half, facing the minimum and punching out his second of the night to maintain Amarillo's 3-0 lead.

Another new arm took the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the former big leaguer, Jake Brentz. Amarillo continued to be aggressive on the bases as Wilderd Patiño stole second base after drawing a two-out walk. Kristian Robinson also reached on a hit by pitch but both runners were left on base. Corcoran doubled his strikeout total in the Naturals half of the sixth and D'Orazio caught a runner stealing, solidifying six scoreless innings for his battery mate.

Jancarlos Cintron slapped a one-out triple down the right-field line in the seventh but Amarillo couldn't scratch across another run after a couple of strikeouts ended the threat. Corcoran continued to impress, retiring three batters in a row after giving up a double on the first pitch of the inning. The Amarillo right-hander ended his night throwing seven scoreless innings, racking up five strikeouts and allowing just four baserunners on three hits. He needed just 76 pitches to get through his extremely efficient outing.

A quiet Sod Poodles eighth ended with Robinson getting caught stealing second after he had reached on an error. Emailin Montilla came in relief of Corcoran. The left-hander continued the stellar pitching for Amarillo, sitting the Naturals down in order.

After the Soddies went down quietly in the ninth, Gerardo Gutierrez was called on to get the save. A walk and an error spoiled the shutout but Gutierrez was able to convert on the save opportunity with the help of his defense behind him. He forced a broken-bat flare that Tim Tawa ranged back and made a reaching grab to clinch the 3-1 win.

The Sod Poodles will continue their road trip in the natural state and look to run their winning streak up to three games Thursday night. First pitch against the Royals Double-A affiliate is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

I AWARD YOU NO RUNS: Billy Corcoran blanked the Naturals over seven innings for his first Double-A quality start on Wednesday night. The right-hander bounced back from matching his career-high in earned runs allowed in his Double-A debut last Thursday against Frisco. The seven scoreless were the most Corcoran has worked in his professional career, topping the six scoreless he had in his third start of the year with High-A Hillsboro (4/23 @ EUG) and his seven innings matched his career-high for innings pitched. It was the ninth quality start by an Amarillo pitcher this season.

PITCHES INTO RUNS: Amarillo infielder Jesus Valdez belted his first home run of the season and his first round-tripper since August 13, 2023, on the road in Tulsa. Before Wednesday, Valdez's first career Amarillo home run came in what was his first appearance as a position player for the Sod Poodles. Valdez made his Amarillo debut in a relief appearance on the mound on August 6, 2023, before ever playing a game in the field. His three-run shot in the fourth inning against the Naturals delivered more RBI in one swing than Valdez had through his first 43 at-bats of the season (2 RBI).

CIN-TRIPLE: Jancarlos Cintron collected his first hit with the Sod Poodles via a triple in the top of the seventh inning. Cintron was added to the Amarillo roster on Tuesday before the start of the series against the Naturals. It was his first career Double-A triple and the 13th overall in his professional career. Wednesday was his 132nd Double-A game, all coming with Amarillo since the 2021 season.

IN GUETY WE TRUST: RHP Gerardo Gutierrez made good on his third save in as many opportunities with the Sod Poodles since joining the team on April 18th. In 11 appearances with Amarillo since his promotion from High-A, Gutierrez has worked 10.0 IP with nine scoreless outings and has allowed just seven hits. All seven hits have come in his last five games after not allowing a hit over his first six relief appearances with the Sod Poodles. The only time he has allowed more than one hit or run came against Corpus Christi on May 12th when he allowed three runs on as many hits.

