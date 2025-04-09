Wichita Falls to Midland

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. -The Wichita Wind Surge showed fight but couldn't rally in an 8-4 loss to the Midland RockHounds at Equity Bank Park. Despite erasing a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the first, Midland kept them off the scoreboard for the rest of the night while continuing to score throughout the contest.

The RockHounds struck first on an RBI single to right field from Colby Halter in the top of the first. After Junior Perez walked to load the bases, Euribiel Angeles sliced a bloop single over Ben Ross in shallow left field to bring home two more runs for a 3-0 Midland lead, which wouldn't last for long, as after Wichita loaded the bases in the bottom half of the frame, Rubel Cespedes yanked a go-ahead grand slam to right field.

Luke Mann didn't waste any time responding with a long ball of his own, a two-run shot, out to right center in the top of the second to give the RockHounds their second lead of the night at 5-4. Lyle Lin would improve that advantage to two on a long RBI single that dropped in fair next to the line in the opening part of the third.

Mike Paredes and Jaylen Nowlin stymied Midland throughout the next five and a third innings, combining for five strikeouts against just two hits and two walks while maintaining the 6-4 game. The Wind Surge put men in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth frames but stranded them there to end the chances.

In the top of the eighth, the RockHounds loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch. Henry Bolte laced a single out to right field to give Midland an insurance run, with a second following on an infield fielder's choice in the next at-bat. Wichita had men on second and third down to their final out in the ninth, but a flyout on the warning track in left field ended the night with an 8-4 losing score. Wind Surge starter Ricky Castro took the loss, giving up six earned runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts over two and two-thirds innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before the game, Walker Jenkins got sent to the 7-Day Injured List. Tyler Dearden was activated from the development list as the corresponding move.

The five and a third innings of consecutive shutout baseball was the most in a stretch thrown by the bullpen this season.

Ricky Castro becomes the third Wind Surge pitcher to make his Double-A debut with the team as a starter this season (Connor Prielipp, April 4 / Darren Bowen, April 8).

Halter's RBI single in the first made it the first time that Wichita had trailed in a game since the Game 1 of the doubleheader on Sunday, April 6, in Springfield.

Rubel Cespedes's Grand Slam was the first Wind Surge Grand Slam since Noah Cardenas on July 12, 2024, at Springfield.

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, Thursday, April 10, at 6:35 PM, on Thirsty Thursday. Come on down to Equity Bank Park for a variety of discounted drinks! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

