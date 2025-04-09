Missions Erupt for Eight Runs on 15 Hits to Beat Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Romeo Sanabria continued his remarkable start to the 2025 campaign with a four-hit effort that included a three-run home run as the Missions jumped all over the Corpus Christi Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits in an 8-4 win. The Missions recorded 15 hits, their most since June 16, 2024, to pull off their second consecutive victory on the Texas coast.

For the second straight night, Luis Castro led off the game for Corpus Christi with a home run. He was joined by Ryan Johnson, who mashed a two-run shot off Missions starter Victor Lizarraga, putting the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits up 3-0 after one inning.

Through three innings, Corpus Christi starter Joey Mancini looked virtually untouchable, allowing just one hit. It wasn't until the fourth that the Missions offense began the comeback. Sanabria doubled for one of his four hits, and Ethan Salas brought him home with an RBI single to make it 3-1.

After his struggles in the first, Lizarraga managed to complete four innings and keep the score at 3-1. When the game turned to the fifth, so did the tide. The Missions batted around thanks to seven hits that led to four runs, none bigger than a mammoth opposite-field three-run homer from Sanabria. Suddenly, the Missions led 5-3.

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits fought back against reliever Stephen Jones, as Colin Barber knocked in a run with a single to make it 5-4. It could have been worse if not for a nice play by Jones to back up an errant throw to get him out of trouble.

In the seventh inning, San Antonio decided to add some insurance. Salas drove in another run with a single, Marcos Castañon hit a sacrifice fly and Kai Murphy slapped an RBI double to increase the advantage to 8-4.

From there, the Missions bullpen continued their dominant display to start the 2025 season. Eduarniel Nùñez, Ryan Och and David Morgan shut down Corpus Christi with four straight scoreless innings to wrap up the 8-4 win. The San Antonio pitching staff ended the night with 11 strikeouts, getting into double-digits in all five games thus far.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Corpus Christi with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday. Jagger Haynes takes the mound for San Antonio while Nic Swanson goes for the Hooks. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

