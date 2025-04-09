Nezuh Strikes out Six in Debut, Missions Win Opener

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - A solo home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference for the Missions Tuesday night as they edged the Hooks, 4-3, before 4,019 fans in the Whataburger Field opener.

Corpus Christi jumped out to 2-0 lead thanks to consecutive hits by Luis Castro, Colin Barber, and Pascanel Ferreras that began the home first. Castro launched a home run to left, with Barber lacing a double down the left-field line. Ferreras' single set the stage for Logan Cerny's RBI groundout.

San Antonio managed three runs against Corpus Christi lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez, taking a 3-2 lead after four frames.

Ryan Johnson and Bryan Lavastida knotted the score with back-to-back doubles to begin the Hooks fifth. Lavastida finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of two-baggers and one RBI.

The Missions responded by holding CC to two baserunners the rest of the way.

Anderson Bido turned in a scoreless frame out of the Hooks bullpen, bridging the gap to Jackson Nezuh.

Nezuh, making his Double-A debut, breezed six batters against three hits without issuing a walk in 3 1/3 innings. The blemish against came via a two-out home run to right by Romeo Sanabria in the eighth.

