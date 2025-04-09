Drillers Beaten by Travelers in Early Start

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A little over 12 hours after recording their first win of the season, the Tulsa Drillers were back in action Wednesday morning in North Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers. Tulsa pitchers were unable to duplicate Tuesday night's zero walk, four-hit shutout as the Travelers totaled ten hits and took advantage of six walks to hand the Drillers a 9-2 loss at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Tulsa starting pitcher Peter Heubeck made his Double-A debut in Wednesday's meeting, and he struggled through a tough first inning. After walking the leadoff man, a single, a groundout and a double led to two runs crossing the plate that gave the Travelers a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers responded with a leadoff walk from Damon Keith in the second inning. A throwing error followed and allowed Keith to advance to third base. One batter later, Keith scored on Yeiner Fernandez's single.

A two-out triple in the third inning and a run-scoring double play in the fourth increased the Travs lead to 4-1.

An error and three more walks helped them to produce their final five runs in the sixth and seventh innings, ending hopes of Tulsa's first comeback win of the season.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Heubeck's debut ended with two outs in the third inning. He was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

*Bubba Alleyne supplied Tulsa's second and final run of the game with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

*Pitcher Chris Campos was added to the Drillers roster before the game. He entered in the fourth inning to make his season debut and completed 2.2 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and no walks with one strikeout. Two of the runs allowed were unearned.

*The countermove for Campos was pitcher Jeisson Cabrera being placed on the Development List.

*Tanner Kiest and Brandon Neeck were the only two Tulsa pitchers not charged with a run in the loss.

*Tulsa has been outscored 44-21 in their four losses this season.

*Tula stranded seven runners on base and was 2-7 with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their first road trip of the season on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch for game three of the six-game series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Arkansas - LHP Danny Wirchansky (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

