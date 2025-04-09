Drillers Host Wichita in First Edition of 2025 Propeller Series

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers second home stand of the 2025 season will mark a return of the Propeller Series. The Drillers will host the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field for a six-game series that will be played over five days from Tuesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 19.

It will be the first meetings of the season between the two Texas League rivals and thus the beginning of this year's Coors Light Propeller Series. The Propeller Series is conducted each year with the winner of the season series between the two clubs receiving the Coors Light Propeller Trophy to display for the year.

The series will be highlighted by a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 19 with the first game featuring a unique Saturday afternoon game in downtown Tulsa with a first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will begin at 6:00 p.m. Separate admissions will be required and each game will be scheduled for seven innings.

The first 2,000 fans for the 1:00 p.m. game of the doubleheader will receive Drillers hoodies. A large Fireworks Show will follow the 6:00 p.m. game.

Other promotions in the home stand will include $2 Tuesday and Jackie Robinson Day on April 15. The first midweek, day game of the season will take place on Wednesday, April 16 and Thirsty Thursday/Go Green caps will be featured on Thursday, April 17. Friday Night Fireworks will headline the game on April 18.

Besides Saturday's doubleheader, other starting times for the home stand will vary. The opener on Tuesday, April 15 will begin at 6:00 p.m. while the day game on Wednesday, April 16 will start at 11:00 a.m. The games on Thursday, April 17 and Friday, April 18 will both begin at 7:00 p.m.

This season will be the fifth edition of the Coors Light Propeller Series and the two teams are scheduled to meet a total of 24 times. After Wichita won the first edition of the series, the Drillers have won the last three season series.

The two cities are separated by just 180 miles. Both are located on the Arkansas River and both have strong presences in the aviation industry, making a propeller an ideal trophy.

Individual tickets for all the upcoming games with Wichita, and any other games this season, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 15-19 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, April 15 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

$2 Tuesday is back for the 2025 season and this is the night to take advantage of discounts and deals at ONEOK Field! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. The first $2 Tuesday of the season is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 5-7 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

JACKIE ROBINSON NIGHT

The Drillers will honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. The entire team will be wearing special jerseys that will all feature Jackie's number 42. In addition, Jackie Robinson video clips will be played on the video board throughout the game.

Wednesday, April 16 First Pitch at 11:00 a.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 10:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

It's the first of five midweek, day games at ONEOK Field this season. Come out and enjoy an extended lunch and watch some baseball under the sun. Day baseball is made possible by Regent Bank and 103.3 The Eagle.

HORNSBY'S ANTI-BULLY / FINANCIAL FUN PREGAME SHOWS

For all kids in attendance, Hornsby will present his pregame anti-bullying program in front of the Field Reserved sections. In addition, Regent Bank will also be in attendance to present the importance of financial responsibility.

Thursday, April 17 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY / GO "GREEN" NIGHT

We continue the home stand with the first Thirsty Thursday of 2025! Fans will be able to enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. It is also Go Green Night and the Drillers will be wearing green jerseys on the field. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by The M.e.t., FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

GO "GREEN" HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a green, Tulsa script hat courtesy of The M.e.t.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

A new addition for this season is the Discount Garage Door Backyard $1 Beer Area! Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket to enjoy $1 select beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost.

GO "GREEN" JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's signed Go Geen jerseys by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The M.e.t.

Friday, April 18 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate the start of the weekend with a huge Friday Night Fireworks Show courtesy of Don Thornton Cadillac, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

Tonight's game will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from gate openings until 30 minutes before the start of the game (6:00-6:30 p.m.) Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar, and ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, April 16 Game One First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER

This Saturday, the Drillers will play a split doubleheader featuring two, seven-inning games. Game one will feature the rescheduled Osage Nation Tribal festivities and the Drillers Black Hoodie giveaway. The nightcap will have a huge Firework Show at the conclusion of the game. Separate admissions are required for each of these two games. Grand Slam Saturday game one is made possible by Osage Casino Hotel, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

TULSA'S LARGEST EASTER EGG HUNT

Come celebrate Easter a day early with Tulsa's largest Easter egg hunt! All kids ages 12 & younger will want to arrive early as there will be 10,000 eggs scattered on the field that will be filled with prizes and candy for the largest Easter Egg Hunt in town!

OSAGE TRIBAL DAY FESTIVITIES

Osage Nation tribal festivities will also take place with a pregame Osage Flag Song and a performance by Osage drummers and dancers. In addition, Osage artists will be on the concourse showcasing their art!

DRILLERS HOODIE GIVEAWAY

The first 2,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a black, Drillers hoodie courtesy of Osage Casino Hotel. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes and gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 16 Game Two First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

The Drillers face the Wind Surge in game two of a split doubleheader with a huge Firework Show following the game presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT

Saturday's second game will also be Youth Sports Night with an on-field pregame parade. The parade is slated to begin at 5:10 p.m. and all participants are asked to meet at the Greenwood/Osage Casino Hotel entrance off Greenwood Ave. In addition, every kid who wears their baseball/softball uniform will receive a free General Admission ticket to the game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.