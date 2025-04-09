Missions Rally for 2-0 Series Lead

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - San Antonio made it back-to-back wins at Whataburger Field with an 8-4 decision over Corpus Christi on Wednesday night.

The Hooks, playing for the first time in 2025 as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, jumped out to a 3-0 bulge in the first. For the second time in as many nights, Luis Castro clobbered a lead-off home run to left field. Colin Barber then singled and, two outs later, Ryan Johnson connected on his first Double-A blast.

CC starter Joey Mancini allowed just two baserunners over the first three innings but San Antonio managed a marker in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Romeo Sanabria, 7-for-9 in the series, hit a three-run home run to highlight the barrage.

Following the rocky first, SA starter Victor Lizarraga recorded 10 consecutive outs to finish his outing. The Missions bullpen proceeded to hold the Hooks to one run on three hits in five innings.

Barber, batting .300 on the season, capped the scoring for Corpus Christi with a two-out RBI single in the fifth, capitalizing on a lead-off walk from John Garcia.

Hooks right-hander Wilmy Sanchez, who recorded a five-out save on Opening Night, struck out two in 2 1/3 perfect innings in his second Double-A appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.