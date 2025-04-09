Travs Trounce Tulsa

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas dominated the Tulsa Drillers in a 9-2 win on Wednesday in a day game in front of 7,274 at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs scored in five of the eight innings they came to bat including multiple runs on three occasions. Jimmy Joyce was the key pitcher in the game working four scoreless innings as the first man out of the bullpen. Arkansas was aggressive on the bases as well stealing seven bases including five in one inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Brock Rodden opened the game with a walk setting the stage for a two-run opening inning and the Travs never trailed. Jared Sundstrom got the first run home on a groundout and Hunter Fitz-Gerald drove in the other with a two out double.

* Joyce entered the game in the third inning with a one-run lead and retired the first nine hitters he faced as Arkansas took full control.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Brock Rodden: 2-4, BB, 3 RBI, 2 SB

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: Win, 4 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Victor Labrada has hit in each of the first five games this season.

* Joyce has been the winning pitcher in both of the team's wins this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with lefty Danny Wirchansky (0-0, 6.75) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Jackson Ferris (0-0, 4.15). First pitch is set for 6:35 and it is a $3 Thursday with a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.