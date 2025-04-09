Crooked Numbers Spoil Soddies' Home Debut

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-3) fell to the Springfield Cardinals (3-1), 16-7, on Tuesday evening at HODGETOWN. A six-run fifth inning and seven-run ninth took center stage, while the Sod Poodles' comeback bid fell short.

Springfield struck first with a solo blast in the top of the second inning. The Cardinals' lead didn't last long, as Christian Cerda launched a line drive 403 feet over the left field wall to tie things up and score the first run at HODGETOWN.

Solo shots in the third and fourth inning extended the lead for the Cardinals, before Springfield posted a six-spot in the fifth frame. Five hits, three walks and a home run pushed the Cardinals out to a 9-1 advantage after sending 12 batters to the plate.

Luke Albright tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, adding three strikeouts to his ledger. Albright got some help in his appearance with the third Amarillo double play of the night. Tommy Troy made a stellar catch in the sixth inning that started a line drive twin killing.

The Soddies battled back after the seventh inning stretch, plating three in the bottom half, all with two outs. Jose Fernandez 's RBI single made it 9-2 before Andy Weber teed off to straightaway center field for a two-run shot and narrowed the deficit to five. Weber's blast measured 445 feet, marking the second 400+ foot dinger of the evening for Amarillo.

One inning later, Caleb Roberts added a RBI double into the triple triangle in right-center field to get within four. A wild pitch and throwing error by Springfield gifted the Soddies two more and made it a 9-7 ballgame headed to the ninth.

Springfield put the game away with a seven-run ninth frame, punctuated with five unearned runs, snuffing any final comeback by the Soddies.

The Sod Poodles and Cardinals square off in the second game of the series tomorrow, scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at HODGETOWN. Right hander Jose Cabrera will make his season debut for Amarillo, while Springfield counters with southpaw Brycen Mautz (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

POSTGAME NOTES

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: LuJames Groover smashed a leadoff double to start the fourth inning, extending his season-opening hit streak to four games...the two-bagger was the first extra base hit during this span...Groover is hitting 5-for-17 (.294) in the hitting streak and holds the best batting average on the team.

PITCHER'S BEST FRIEND: The Soddies got out of the first and fourth innings with double plays, both of the 6-4-3 variety...added another in the sixth for three total turned..Amarillo's defense has completed six twin killings in the first four games of the season, tied with Midland for the most in the Texas League.

LONG BALL DEJA VU: Fans at HODGETOWN haven't waited too long for the first run of the home slate the last two seasons...the opening score was a second-inning solo shot in 2024 and 2025, with Caleb Roberts providing the blast last season and Cerda doing so in tonight's contest.

