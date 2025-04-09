Chase Davis Hits Two Home Runs in Cardinals Win

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (3-1) blasted four home runs, including a pair from Chase Davis, en route to a 16-7 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-3) on Tuesday night at Hodgetown. Jeremy Rivas, Dakota Harris, Leonardo Bernal and Davis all had three hits in the contest to the Cardinals to a season-high 16 hits overall.

Decisions:

W: Osvaldo Berrios (1-0)

L: Roman Angelo (0-1)

SV: Sean Harney (1)

Notables:

Davis' two-homer game marked the first multi-home run game for the Cardinals in 2025 and the first of his career.

Rivas and Harris also slugged solo home runs to give Springfield a season-high four home runs in the game.

Davis and Rivas each had five RBI to set a new season-high for Springfield hitters.

The Cardinals had innings of six runs (5th) and seven runs (9th).

Starter Pete Hansen struck out seven and allowed just one run over 4.0 innings in his Double-A debut.

On Deck:

Wednesday, April 9, 7:05 PM @ Amarillo

SPR LHP Brycen Mautz (No record, No ERA) vs ANA RHP Jose Cabrer r (No record, No ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV

