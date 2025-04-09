Williams' Five Scoreless Innings and Seven Strikeouts Help Naturals Top Frisco in Home Opener

April 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS - Henry Williams struck out seven and Jac Caglianone hit his first homer at Arvest Ballpark, helping the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-0) secure a 7-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders (2-2).

The scoring began in the bottom of the second, when Peyton Wilson's triple drove in Brett Squires to give the Naturals an early 1-0 lead.

Williams tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third, and the Naturals' offense added support in the bottom half. After back-to-back singles by Gavin Cross and Carter Jensen, Jac Caglianone connected on a breaking ball from Frisco starter Kohl Drake, launching a three-run homer 468 feet to right field. The third inning was Drake's last on the mound.

Northwest Arkansas held a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth and added three more runs in the frame. Caglianone walked and later scored on a throwing error by RoughRiders catcher Cooper Johnson. Spencer Nivens followed with a single and was brought home on a base hit by Jack Pineda. Wilson, hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, scored on a sacrifice fly from Connor Scott to cap the three-run frame.

The Naturals used five pitchers in Tuesday's contest-Williams, Beck Way, Natanael Garabitos, Anderson Paulino, and Brandon Johnson. Each reliever tossed one inning following Williams' five-inning start. Frisco plated its only three runs in the top of the eighth against Paulino.

Brandon Johnson closed out the ninth with a scoreless frame, including a strikeout, sealing a wire-to-wire 7-3 victory. With the win, the Naturals remain the only undefeated team in the Texas League at 4-0.

Northwest Arkansas returns home for game two of the six-game series against the RoughRiders on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Left-hander Hunter Owen (0-0) is set to make his season debut for the Naturals. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free anytime on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.