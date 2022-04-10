Wichita Closes Season-Series Today vs. Allen

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battles the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, plays Allen today for the final time this season.

Today is the fourth game in the last five days for both teams. Wichita and Allen play for the 17th and final time this season. All-time, Wichita is 46-78-12 against Allen and 24-34-7 at home in the series against the Americans.

Last night, the Americans jumped out to a 4-0 lead last night and never looked back, winning 4-1. Branden Troock recorded a hat trick while Chad Butcher had a goal and two assists against his former club. Wichita has given up a hat trick in back-to-back games with Joe Garreffa tallying one on Friday for Tulsa against the Thunder.

With the loss, the Thunder have dropped three in a row. Allen is 3-0-1 over its last four games.

The Americans sit in a tie for fourth place with Idaho with 75 points and a .551 winning percentage. Wichita is in seventh in the Mountain Division with 59 points and a .434 mark.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 68 points. Jack Combs is second with 61. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 54 points. Peter Crinella is second with 50.

Join us today for Team Photo Night and a Post-Game Skate with the team. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College. Bring your skates and check them in at Entrance B. Join us afterward for a post-game skate!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

