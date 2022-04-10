Royals Seek Home Series Sweep vs. Mariners

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Maine Mariners, Apr. 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the fifth of six meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Mariners are 1-3-0-1 in their last five games while the Royals are on a seven-game point streak with six wins in their last seven games.

Reading defeated Maine in their last meeting, 5-3, on Saturday, Apr.9 at Santander Arena. A 32 save performance by Logan Flodell and multi-goal game for Thomas Ebbing propelled the Royals over the Mariners in game two of the four-game series. The Royals are 2-2-0-0 this season against Maine and hold a record of 6-3-1-0 against the Mariners dating back to the 2019-20 regular season.

Reading took an early two-goal lead. Thomas Ebbing when Thomas Ebbing snapped a wrist shot just under the crossbar and Brad Morrison beat Callum Booth in net for Maine off of a cross crease pass from Garret Cockerill. Credited with the helper along with Patrick Bajkov who collected his first of two points in the game, Cockerill earned his 100th assist of his professional career on Morrison's 16th goal of the season.

Maine responded in the second period with three goals. Zach Malatesta, Keltie Jeri-Leon and Connor Doherty scored goals for the Mariners while Thomas Ebbing and Patrick Bajkov scored to preserve Reading's lead heading into the third period, 4-3.

Flodell saved all 10 shots he faced in the third period. The Royals sealed the game on an empty net goal by Frank DiChiara with 32 seconds remaining in regulation for the Yale University graduate's 16th goal of the season and Reading's second win against Maine in four meetings this season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue their four-game homestand all against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 42-16-7-2 record with a .694 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are on a five game win streak and in second with a .675 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Riviéres in third place with .523 point percentages while Worcester takes fourth place with .507 point percentages. Maine falls to fifth place with a .493 point percentage while Adirondack is in last place with a .417 point percentage in 66 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

NICKELODEON/PUCKS AND PAWS NIGHT - 4/10/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Specialty jersey

Pucks and Paws Wiener Dog Race

Bring your dog to the rink!

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Financial Services/Banking/etc.)

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

FANDEMONIUM - 4/16/22

Free souvenir cup refills for season ticket holders

Prizes at every break

Royals 20 for 20 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, ServPro, ET Electric, and Comcast Business

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

