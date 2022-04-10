Rinaldi Nets Hat-Trick, Swamp Rabbits Fend off 5-Goal Surge to Top Rush 7-6

April 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Anthony Rinaldi's hat-trick led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' offense as it outlasted the Rapid City Rush's late-game comeback for a 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

GAME SHEET: https://bit.ly/37ztWzk

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 2 4 1 7

RC 0 1 5 6

For the third game in a row against the Rush, Greenville scored the opening goal in the first period, as Anthony Rinaldi pickpocketed a Rapid City defender and turned the puck into the corner of the goal for his 13th of the season at 15:08. Just under 2:30 later, Rinaldi jumped onto the ice and took a cross-ice pass from Kevin McKernan that he buried into the back of the net at 17:29.

In the second period, Rinaldi completed the hat-trick at 1:34, paddling a power-play goal to extend the Swamp Rabbits advantage. Less than a minute later, Alex Ierullo threw the puck to the goal, and Ayden MacDonald tipped it into the back of the net for his 16th of the season and the 4-0 lead. Rapid City broke up the shutout, as Brett Gravelle fired his 27th of the season into the net at the 7:32 mark.Greenville regained momentum, as Justin Nachbaur skipped the puck into the slot and found a diving Max Zimmer, who tipped in his 18th of the season at 8:58. At 14:42, Dallas Gerads cut to the goal line and lifted his ninth of the season into the net to give the Swamp Rabbits the 6-1 lead before the intermission.

Rapid City began its climb back just 54 seconds into the third period, as Avery Peterson slotted his eighth of the season. At 9:48, MacDonald netted his second of the game, on the power-play, to give the Swamp Rabbits the 7-2 lead. The Rush regained momentum at 12:47 as Alec Butcher scored for a 7-3 score line, before the margin would be cut down to three goals, as Max Coatta scored at 15:18. At 16:49, Rapid City scored, again, from Butcher to cut the deficit to two goals. Moments later, Calder Brooks made it a one-goal game with his 16th of the season at 17:37. Despite a six-on-five scenario, the Rush failed to tie the game, as the Swamp Rabbits held on for the 7-6 victory.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 32-27-5-4, while the Rush fall to 34-24-6-5. Greenville holds sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot with 4 games remaining in the regular season.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday night to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.