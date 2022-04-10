ECHL Transactions - April 10
April 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 10, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Jordan Escott, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bradley Lalonde, D activated from reserve
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Quinn Ryan, F signed contract, added to active roster [4/9]
Maine:
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hayden Lavigne, G activated from reserve
Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Tyler Kirkup, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Michael Stiliadis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Theut, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)
Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve
