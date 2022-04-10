ECHL Transactions - April 10

April 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 10, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Jordan Escott, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bradley Lalonde, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Quinn Ryan, F signed contract, added to active roster [4/9]

Maine:

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Folkes, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hayden Lavigne, G activated from reserve

Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Tyler Kirkup, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Randy Gazzola, D activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Michael Stiliadis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Theut, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)

Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

