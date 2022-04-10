Americans Rebound to Beat Wichita

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night 4-1 on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena in the first of the two games this weekend.

The Americans scored two in the first period and two in the second to jump out to a 4-0 lead through forty minutes of play. Branden Troock made his return to the Allen lineup scoring a hat trick.

Chad Butcher matched Troock's three-point night with a goal and two assists to lead the way in the Americans three-goal victory in a must win game for the Americans.

"We bounced back in a big way," noted Americans forward Chad Butcher. We knew we had to jump on them early and take the momentum in the game. We did that with hard work and some great goaltending from Luke Peressini."

With the Americans win tonight they move into third place in the Mountain Division. Allen will wrap up four games in five days on Sunday afternoon with a 4:05 pm battle against the Wichita Thunder.

