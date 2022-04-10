Growlers Edged out by Cyclones 5-4

The Newfoundland Growlers showed plenty of compete but came up just short against the Cincinnati Cyclones in a 5-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Zach O'Brien got the scoring started for the Growlers four minutes into the game as he picked up a drop pass from Matteo Pietroniro at the top of the circle and ripped one over the glove of Sean Bonar to make it 1-0 Newfoundland.

Lukas Craggs replied for Cincinnati eight minutes later with a tight angle snipe over the shoulder of Chase Perry to make it 1-1 with 7:03 left in the 1st.

Craggs picked up his second of the opening frame moments later when a big rebound fell on his stick in the slot, making no mistake with a shot over the glove of Perry to put the Cyclones ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes played.

Craggs made it a natural hat-trick inside two minutes of the 2nd period with a shorthanded breakaway effort to put the visitors up 3-1 with 18:11 left in the middle frame.

Isaac Johnson got the Growlers back within one with a great individual effort as he kept it in at the Cyclones line with some nifty hands before sniping one short side to cut it to 3-2 Cincinnati after the 2nd.

Jeremy McKenna continued his hot weekend play with a power play one timed finish three minutes into the third period as he banged home a great feed from O'Brien to tie things at 3-3.

Zack Andrusiak once again put the Cyclones out in front midway through the third as he beat Perry from a tight angle to put Cincinnati ahead 4-3 with 9:30 left in regulation.

Brennan Kapcheck, back in the lineup for the first time in several months, picked up a loose puck in the slot and beat Bonar to tie things at 4-4 with 3:27 left in regulation.

Just as overtime seemed inevitable, Matt McLeod beat Perry with a seeing eye shot from the blueline with 31 seconds left in the game to give the Cyclones a decisive fifth goal in a thrilling 5-4 victory.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien picked up three points (1G, 2A) in the loss.

Chase Perry stopped 32 of the 37 shots he faced in his first Growlers loss.

Newfoundland hit the road next weekend for their final three regular season games.

Three Stars:

1. CIN - L. Craggs

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. CIN - M. McLeod

