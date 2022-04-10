Americans Drop Final Road Game of the Regular Season
April 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost the final regular season road game 5-3 to the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon in Wichita, Kansas.
The Thunder outscored the Americans 4-0 through the first forty minutes of play. Garrett Schmitz of Wichita, had a goal and an assist in the first frame.
"We put ourselves in trouble early in this one," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. They outworked us and outshot us and made us pay with a couple odd-man rush goals."
The Americans finally got the offense going in the third period scoring three times. Branden Troock opened the scoring at 7:12 of the frame with his 24th of the season. Seventy seconds later Ryan Lohin picked up a loose puck and put it into the Wichita net for his ninth of the year to cut the lead to 5-2. The Americans added a third at 17:58 of the third on Chad Butcher's 10th of the season but that was it. Wichita held on for the 5-3 victory winning the final game of the season series.
The Americans close the regular season with three home games next week against the Iowa Heartlanders starting on Wednesday night.
