Balanced Scoring Leads Thunder Past Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita jumped out to a five-goal lead and held off a late charge from Allen on Sunday afternoon for a 5-3 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Garrett Schmitz, Brayden Watts, Jay Dickman and Carter Johnson each had two points while five different players found the back of the net. Olivier Rodrigue claimed his sixth win of the season, stopping 20 shots.

Billy Exell got things started late in the first period. Carter Johnson found him near the net at 12:21 and he tipped it home to make it 1-0.

At 19:34, Dickman made a terrific pass to Schmitz cutting to the slot and he redirected it past Luke Peressini to increase the lead to 2-0.

Early in the second, Watts stripped the puck near the red line, fed Stephen Johnson on a breakaway and he beat Peressini with a wrist shot to the glove side to make it 3-0.

At 6:19, Jake Wahlin got into the act as he fired a one-timer past Peressini for his 17th of the season to make it 4-0.

Watts made it 5-0 at 16:15 with a one-timer from the right circle on a terrific feed from Billy Constantinou. His goal would force Peressini out of the game and Francis Marotte came on in relief.

Allen fought back into the game with three goals in the final period. Branden Troock netted his 24th of the season at 7:12 with a shot from the right circle.

At 8:22, Ryan Lohin intercepted a pass near the left circle and beat Rodrigue to cut the lead to 5-2.

Chad Butcher scored at 17:58 as Marotte headed to the bench for the extra attacker. He whistled a shot through a screen from the left dot to make it 5-3. The goal was reviewed, but was allowed to stand.

Marotte was pulled again in the final minute, but the Thunder held off the comeback bid for the win.

Wichita wins its first home game since February 18. Schmitz and Watts each finished with a goal and an assist. Dickman and Carter Johnson had two helpers. Billy Constantinou has assists in five of six games since coming over to Wichita.

The Thunder returns to action on Wednesday night to open a three-game set against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 7:05 p.m.

