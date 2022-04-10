Bajkov's OT Goal Completes Royals Home Series Sweep over Maine

April 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Maine Mariners in overtime, 2-1, Sunday, Apr. 10 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 27 of 28 shots while Mariners goalie Jeremy Brodeur saved 14 of 16 shots faced.

Maine commanded the pace of play in the opening period outshooting the Royals 11-4 with a handful of opportunities in tight on Reading's net. Flodell, in addition to a diving block from Patrick Bajkov, kept the game scoreless after the first period.

Maine struck first late into the second period. Keltie Jeri-Leon batted in a shot off of Flodell's right shoulder for his 19th goal of the season as well as second goal in consecutive games. Nick Jermain and Nate Kallen earned assists on the games opening goal to put Maine ahead after two periods, 1-0.

Kirk MacDonald & Patrick Bajkov speak with the media after the Royals 2-1 overtime win over Maine on Apr. 10, 2022.

The Mariners held the one goal lead in the third period until Trevor Gooch tied the game with 11:14 remaining in regulation. Skating on the forecheck in Maine's zone, Gooch batted down an outlet pass delivered by Michael Kim from behind Maine's net. Gooch settled the puck and beat Brodeur blocker side to tie the score with his team leading 33rd goal of the season off of the forced turnover.

The tie score carried into overtime where the Royals took no more than 18 seconds to complete the late game rally and win on home ice. Bajkov carried the puck into Maine's zone and skated through a pair of Mariner's defenseman to position himself in front of Brodeur's crease. Bajkov snapped the shot across Brodeur's body to win the fourth overtime game of the season for Reading and extend the Royals' point streak to eight games.

The Royals travel to Maine to take on the Mariners Wednesday, Apr. 13, at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

FANDEMONIUM - 4/16/22

Free souvenir cup refills for season ticket holders

Prizes at every break

Royals 20 for 20 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, ServPro, ET Electric, and Comcast Business

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.