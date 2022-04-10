Game Notes: at Greenville

GAME #68 at Greenville

4/10/22 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena | 3:05 P.M. EDT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush fell into a 5-0 hole, scored three goals in the third period to bring themselves back within two, but were eventually beaten by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 6-3, Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Brett Gravelle had a goal and an assist for Rapid City and Justin Nachbaur netted a hat trick to lead the Greenville attack.

A POINT AWAY: Rapid City's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is one. If the Rush pick up a point in any way on Sunday, via a win, overtime loss or a shootout loss, they punch their ticket to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Rapid City has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2014-15 season, the first season it competed in the ECHL. With a win over the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night, the Utah Grizzlies became the first team in the Mountain Division to clinch a spot in the postseason.

HITTING THE NET: Brett Gravelle scored on Friday night, his fourth consecutive game with a goal. Gravelle leads Rapid City with 26 goals on the season, which also gives him the fifth-most among ECHL rookies. Gravelle is no stranger to high goal totals; during his college career, he led the University of St. Thomas in goals in all four of his seasons, and he set the NA3HL single-season goals record with 57 in 2015-16 with the North Iowa Bulls.

HITTING NEW HEIGHTS: Alec Butcher scored his 20th goal of the season on Friday, and in doing so hit the 20 goal mark for the first time in his professional career. The third-year pro has set new career-highs in goals (20), assists (29) and points (49). His previous career-highs came in 2019-20 with the Wheeling Nailers, when he had 15 goals and 18 assists in 53 games played.

DOWN SOUTH: Sunday's game against Greenville is the third of three scheduled between the two teams this week and the ninth game the Rush have played against a team in the South Division. In eight games against the Swamp Rabbits, Norfolk Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators, the Rush are 3-1-2-2. Nine of Rapid City's 12 out of division games will be played against teams in the South Division.

ODDS AND ENDS: Sunday is Rapid City's final road game of the regular season. The Rush are 18-13-2-2 on the road thus far...Rapid City went 0-for-6 on the power play on Friday, tied for the second-most power play chances without a goal in a game this season...Calder Brooks had an assist in the loss on Friday, extending his point streak to eight games. He has four goals and four assists and has recorded exactly one point in each of his last eight games.

UP NEXT: The Rush return home for three games next week against the Tulsa Oilers, their final three games of the regular season. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

