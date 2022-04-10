McLeod Scores with 30.9 Seconds Left to Win It for Cincy

St. John's, NFL - A back-and-forth, playoff-like game saw Matt McLeod score with 30.9 seconds remaining to lift the Cyclones to a 5-4 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers Sunday evening.

The Cyclones are 36-31-3-0 and snap a three game winless skid. They remain in a playoff spot heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

- Zach O'Brien got the scoring started less than five minute into the play off a drop pass from Ben Finkelstein, shooting the puck by Sean Bonar to make it 1-0.

- The Cyclones followed with three straight goals, all coming off the stick of Craggs. His first came 12:57 into the first, racing down the left wing to pick a corner and beat Chase Perry, tying the game at one. Craggs scored again before intermission on a shot from the right circle less than three minutes later.

- Craggs found the back of the net for a third straight time during a shorthanded sequence where the talented forward streaked down the ice on a breakaway. Craggs has 12 goals on the season with Cincinnati and scored his first career hat trick.

- Newfoundland cut the lead in half with a goal from Isaac Johnson midway into the second period.

- The Growlers tied the game on a power play goal from Jeremy McKenna early in the third, as Justin Vaive was in the box for holding.

- Zack Andrusiak got the response Cincinnati needed, collecting a pass down low from Jesse Schultz to slam his 29th goal of the season by Perry and make it 4-3 with less than 10 minutes left.

- After being scratched the previous two night, rookie defenseman Brennan Kapcheck tied the game up for Newfoundland, crashing the net to stuff a loose puck by Bonar, making it 4-4 with 3:27 to play.

- Bonar made multiple saves after Kapcheck's goal, and eventually a puck was sprung to Matt McLeod, who burst down the gut of the ice and sent a shot on the legs of Perry that trickled underneath the net minder and in with just 30.9 seconds remaining, giving the 'Clones the 5-4 win.

Cincinnati's last remaining regular season games come against the Indy Fuel this Friday and Saturday, with the first being the final home game of the regular season for the Cyclones.

