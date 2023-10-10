Wichita Announces Training Camp Roster and Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the training camp roster and schedule.

The Thunder will open camp with 26 players that consist of 18 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Defense (6): Dominic Dockery, Jeremy Masella, Xavier Pouliot, Ethan Roswell, Chase Spencer, Dmitri Yushkevich

Forwards (18): Peter Bates, Kelly Bent, Brett Boeing, Dillon Boucher, Jay Dickman, Ryan Finnegan, Gavin Gould, Michael Greco (TO), Cameron Hough, Sam King, Bradley Marek (AHL), Aaron Miller, Tanner Nagel (PTO), Jason Pineo, Devon Skoleski, Jake Wahlin, Brayden Watts, Mark Zhukov

Goaltenders (2): Trevor Gorsuch, Kristian Stead (PTO)

Defensemen Matthew Sredl and Lleyton Moore remain in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda.

The team will be skating at INTRUST Bank Arena during camp this year. During the first week of camp (October 10-13), ice time starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon. The second week of camp will start at 10:30 a.m. Due to training camp being at INTRUST Bank Arena, the skating sessions aren't open to the public.

