Ontario Reign Assign Jacob Ingham and Tyler Inamoto to Swamp Rabbits

October 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Jacob Ingham and defenseman Tyler Inamoto to Greenville's training camp roster.

Ingham, 23, spent the 2021-22 season with Greenville, before not playing during the 2022-23 season due to injury. The Barrie, Ontario native appeared at the 2023 NHL Rookie Faceoff for the LA Kings before participating in the Reign's training camp. During the 2021-22 season, Ingham posted a 9-5-2 record in 16 contests for the Swamp Rabbits.

Inamoto, 24, spent a majority of his rookie season with the Swamp Rabbits, appearing in 36 games for the Navy and Orange. The Barrington, Illinois native posted three goals and five assists in Greenville and recorded an assist in seven games with the Reign.

The additions bring the Swamp Rabbits training camp roster to 24 players (13 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders).

The Swamp Rabbits' training camp roster is as follows:

Goaltenders: Ryan Bednard, Jacob Ingham, Luke Richardson

Defensemen: Ethan Cap, Max Coyle, LA Grissom, Tyler Inamoto, Joe Leahy, Mark Louis, Max Martin, Bobby Russell

Forwards: Anthony Beauchamp, Tanner Eberle, Ben Freeman, J.D. Greenway, Brett Kemp, Josh McKechney, Brannon McManus, Nick Prkusic, Jake Smith, Ethan Somoza, Carter Souch, Jordan Timmons, Colton Young

A full version of the 2023 training camp roster is available here.

Greenville will play a preseason game against the Atlanta Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the preseason tilt can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Norfolk Admirals.

