Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have released their schedule and roster for the club's 2023 training camp ahead of the new season, starting on Monday, October 9.

Florida's current roster features 23 players, broken down into 11 forwards, nine defenseman, and three goaltenders. Three players are on AHL deals with the organization's AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, and one is on an NHL deal with the NHL affiliate, the Florida Panthers. Three players are attending camp on a tryout. Players who were part of last year's Kelly Cup squad have their names bolded.

Forwards

#7: Logan Lambdin

#8: Brett Davis

#11: Tommy Apap

#12: Andrew Fyten

#15: Billy Jerry (PTO)

#17: Zach Tsekos

#19: Bobo Carpenter

#20: Oliver Chau

#22: Joe Pendenza

#27: Sean Josling (AHL)

#36: Matthew Barnaby

Defensemen

#2: Cole Moberg

#3: Joey Colatarci (PTO)

#4: Mike Eskra

#5: Carter Allen

#6: Patrick Holway

#21: Riese Zmolek

#29: Tanner Brown

#34: Aidan Sutter

#44: Nathan Staios (NHL)

Goalies

#33: Cam Johnson (AHL)

#35 Evan Cormier (AHL)

Ben Myers (PTO)

Training Camp began on Monday, October 9 and runs until Wednesday, October 18, the day before the 2023-24 season begins with Florida heading on the road to face Orlando.

The Everblades will host practice at 10:30 a.m. on each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday over training camp on the rec rinks at Hertz Arena. These sessions are open to the public. All players will skate in a single group. There will be two preseason games, both at Hertz Arena, on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13. Both games have a 7:30 p.m. puck drop and fans can purchase tickets online. Saturday and Sunday will both be rest days.

The Everblades' home opener is on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen. Before the game, the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champions will send a Kelly Cup banner to the rafters for a second straight season, commemorating the club's third title.

