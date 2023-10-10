Eleven Players Join Savannah from Silver Knights Camp
October 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that 11 players have been assigned/returned to the club from the Henderson Silver Knights.
The following players on American Hockey League contracts have been assigned to the Ghost Pirates:
Matt Boudens - F
Robbie Fromm-Delorme - F
Jett Jones - F
Simon Pinard - F
Noah Carroll - D
Peter Tischke - Dâ¨
Jordan Papirny - G
Forwards Logan Drevitch, Vince Marleau and Brent Pedersen have been released from their tryouts with the Silver Knights and have been returned to the Ghost Pirates. Goaltender Michael Bullion has also been returned from Henderson.
