Gladiators Announce Training Camp Roster Changes

October 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday announced the following roster changes. The Gladiators have been assigned forwards Michael Lombardi, Micah Miller, and Reece Vitelli from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

Vitelli, 22, skated in 49 games with the Gladiators last year, piling up 37 total points (11g, 26a). The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also appeared in the American Hockey League this past season, posting one point in 15 games.

In addition, goaltenders Gustavs Grigals (Milwaukee), Tyler Harmon (Milwaukee), and defenseman Adam Samuelsson (Chicago) have been assigned to the Gladiators training camp roster, while goaltender Zane Steeves has been released from his try-out.

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7PM, with a highly anticipated matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.