Coachella Valley Assigns Eight Players to Mavericks

October 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the addition of eight players assigned from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds: goaltender Jack LaFontaine, forwards Max Andreev, Patrick Curry, Jacob Hayhurst, Kyle Jackson and Justin Nachbaur as well as defensemen Ryan Jones and Jake McLaughlin. All eight players are scheduled to participate in training camp with the Mavericks this week.

"The addition of these eight players will help us throughout the season," Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "Our affiliation with Seattle and Coachella Valley continues to play dividends for all three organizations. These players reporting to Kansas City will be a big addition for us and we can't wait to see them hit the ice."

Max Andreev is a 6-0, 183-pound forward who was a four-year player at Cornell and was named an alternate captain his senior year. He scored 75 points across 99 regular season games for the Big Red.

Patrick Curry, 5-10, 185 pounds, has played in 117 career AHL games, including 64 with the Iowa Wild last season. Curry was the recipient of the 2020 Hockey East Best Defensive Forward Award while also being named team captain his senior season at Boston University

Jacob Hayhurst has 31 career AHL games under his belt and was a four-year NCAA player at RPI and the University of Michigan.

Kyle Jackson was a 2022 seventh-round draft pick of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The 6-2, 192-pound forward is just 20 years old and had 170 points in 186 career OHL games.

Ryan Jones is a 6-2, 214-pound defenseman with 166 career AHL games played and was a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine, 6-3, 209 is a former third-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes. The former University of Minnesota team captain has 20 career NHL and AHL games played.

Jake McLaughlin returns to Kansas City after playing in 32 games for the Mavericks last season. McLaughlin tied for the Mavericks lead in postseason points and comes back to Kansas City with 43 career AHL games played.

Justin Nachbaur is a 6-2, 205-pound forward. The 23-year-old is a 2019 WHL champion with eight AHL games played early in his professional career.

