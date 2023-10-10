Idaho Steelheads Add Defenseman Ben Zloty and Goaltender Bryan Thomson to 2023 Training Camp Roster from AHL Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has added defenseman Ben Zloty and goaltender Bryan Thomson to the Training Camp roster from the AHL Texas Stars.

Zloty, 21, enters his rookie season after an impressive season last year in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Winnipeg Ice where he led all league defenders in scoring tallying 81 points (13G, 68A) in 64 games en route to being named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team. His (68) assists ranked third amongst all skaters in the WHL while his (13) goals ranked ninth amongst league defenders. The 6-foot, 187lb Calgary, AB native played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2018-23 splitting time with the Kootenay Ice and Winnipeg Ice accumulating 189 points (26G, 163A) in 207 career games with 40 playoff points (3G, 37A) in 34 games.

Thomson, 21, enters his rookie season after spending last year in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes appearing in 24 games posting a (13-8-2) record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average. The 6-foot-5, 183lb Moose Jaw, SK native Played parts of five seasons in the WHL with Lethbridge from 2018-23 appearing in 125 games posting a (62-46-13) record with a .902 save percentage, a 3.06 goals against average, and 13 shutouts.

Goaltender Jared Moe has not reported to Idaho yet as he is with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

