ECHL Transactions - October 10

October 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 10, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Greenville:

Matt Caldwell, G

Kalamazoo:

Rex Moe, F

Stephen Alvo, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Eric Williams, D added to training camp roster

Add Mikael Robidoux, F added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario

Indy:

Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford

Add Seamus Malone, F assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D added to training camp roster

Add Brad Morrison, F added to training camp roster

Add Collin Adams, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Abbotsford

Add Cooper Walker, F assigned by Abbotsford

Add Michael Joyaux, D assigned by Abbotsford

Add Jonathan Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

Add Jaxon Castor, G added to training camp roster

Add Theo Calvas, D added to training camp roster

Add Nate Knoepke, D added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Walker, F added to training camp roster

Add Cade Borchardt, F added to training camp roster

Add Mario Vrab, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Patrick Curry, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Maxim Andreev, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Kyle Jackson, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

Add Louka Henault, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Bird, F added to training camp roster

Add Brayden Guy, F assigned by Springfield

Rapid City:

Add Will Riedell, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Mark Duarte, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Mason McCarty, F added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Philadelphia

Add Mason Millman, D assigned by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Add Michael Bullion, G added to training camp roster

Add Brent Pedersen, F added to training camp roster

Add Vincent Marleau, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Drevitch, F added to training camp roster

Add Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Jett Jones, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Peter Tischke, D assigned by Henderson

Add Jordan Papirny, G assigned by Henderson

Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson

Add Matt Boudens, F assigned by Henderson

Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson

South Carolina:

Delete Garin Bjorklund, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Trois-Rivières:

Add Kaiden Kirkwood, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add John Park-Jones, F assigned by Laval

Add Miguel Tourigny, D assigned by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Jacob Zab, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

ECHL Stories from October 10, 2023

