Indy Fuel to Host 'Hockey Talks' Night

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel will host 'Hockey Talks' night on Friday, December 29 in collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, to help break the stigma surrounding mental health. This will be the first time an ECHL team will partner with the initiative, started by the Vancouver Canucks, and the first to host a night dedicated to the cause.

During the game, there will be in-game messaging and social media content sharing mental health facts and resources as well as education and tools for those that may be struggling. Fans can listen to player PSAs and visit a mental health and wellness resource table, which will be set up for fans to learn more about local organizations that are here to help.

"The Fuel are committed to helping make Indianapolis and the hockey community a more welcoming place by advocating for the mental health of our players, staff and fans alike as well as prioritizing mental health care. We are proud to partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote mental health initiatives as we host our 'Hockey Talks' night," said Fuel owner and chairman Jim Hallett.

The conversation starts now, as 'Hockey Talks' looks to encourage teams to use their platform to promote mental health resources. While this is the Indy Fuel's first 'Hockey Talks' night, the Fuel is committed to bringing attention to the unknown struggles of mental health year-round. This month and every month, the Fuel works towards bringing awareness to Indianapolis and the organization on the importance of breaking the mental health stigma.

The Indy Fuel are proud to partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, a local trusted health partner that offers numerous mental health resources and supports among other health services.

"We are focused on the whole health needs of individuals, families and communities as we join together with our community partners to encourage conversations about mental health," said Dr. Kimberly Roop, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Medicaid President in Indiana. "The importance of emotional well-being continues to be at the forefront, as we continue to raise mental health awareness, provide education and training tools and offer community assistance with timely information and services. Our clinical experts are excited to work together with the Indy Fuel throughout the season to coordinate player visits to community based organizations and schools across Indiana to learn more about mental health stigma and mental health conditions - and how to talk about them."

