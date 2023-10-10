Admirals Announce Several Transactions
NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Club announced several transactions that were made official on Tuesday afternoon.
Defenseman Darick Louis-Jean and forwards Keaton Jameson, Ryan Foss, and Danny Katic have been released from their tryout deals with the Manitoba Moose (AHL). They will report to the Admirals later this week.
The Moose has assigned forward Mark Liwiski, defenseman Simon Kubicek, and goaltender Thomas Milic to the Admirals.
Liwiski, 22, joins the Admirals after completing his rookie season with the Wichita Thunder. The Manitoba native played in 67 games and totaled 17 points (10g, 7a), He led the Thunder in penalty minutes (192), which was third highest in the ECHL. Liwiski played four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL from 2018 to 2022.
Kubicek, 21, spent last season as an anchor on the blue line for the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). In 60 games, the Czech Republic native posted 14 points (4g, 10a) and led the Growlers with 163 penalty minutes, which was the 12th highest in the league. Kubicek was a member of the WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings club in 2021-22.
Milic, 20, started in Winnipeg Jets camp back in September and now joins the Admirals for his first season as a professional. The British Columbia native recently completed his WHL career with the Seattle Thunderbirds, where he won many accolades and set numerous records. Milic led all goaltenders in the WHL with a .928 SV% and 2.08 GAA. He was named the WHL's top goaltender and took home a league championship, along with a playoff MVP. He went 27-3-1 in the regular season and 16-3 in the postseason.
In a corresponding move, the Carolina Hurricanes have assigned defenseman Ronan Seeley to the Admirals.
Below is the updated roster for Training Camp:
Goaltenders (4):
Yaniv Perets (NHL)
Déreck Baribeau
Max Milosek (PTO)
Thomas Milic (AHL)
Defensemen (10):
Ian White
Josh McDougall
Andrew McLean
Justin Allen
Carson Musser
Josh Thrower
Darick Louis-Jean
Griffin Mendel (NHL)
Simon Kubicek (AHL)
Ronan Seeley (NHL)
Forwards (18):
Denis Smirnov
Brian Bowen
Mathieu Roy
Keegan Iverson
Justin Young
Nicolas Ouellet
Jordan Stallard
Stepan Timofeyev
Ryan Foss
Danny Katic
Keaton Jameson
Tyler Kobryn (PTO)
Brandon Osmundson (PTO)
John Moncovich (PTO)
Hunter Hall (ATO)
Justin Robidas (NHL)
Blake Murray (NHL)
Mark Liwiski (AHL)
--
The Admirals will host their annual Blue/Gold Scrimmage game on Friday at Chilled Ponds. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the game beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The game will consist of three 20-minute periods and a shootout, which is subject to change.
Norfolk will open their 2023-24 season on the road in Savannah on Friday, October 20 when they face off against the Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25th when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.
