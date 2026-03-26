Who Else Would Mac Hemme Add to His Lexington Squad?: USL All Access

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Lexington SC Head Coach Mac Hemmi to the show and talked about how he tries to get the most out of the talent at his disposal and perhaps would sign a familiar face! Tune into the full episode on our channel!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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